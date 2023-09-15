Hope on the horizon! Striking Hollywood writers to resume negotiations with studios next week

The long-running Hollywood writers' strike, which has gripped the entertainment industry in the West for over four and a half months, may be edging closer to a resolution as contract talks are set to recommence next week, according to an announcement from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

Representing the studios, streaming giants, and production companies, the AMPTP confirmed that they extended an olive branch to the Writers Guild of America (WGA) on Wednesday, resulting in a mutual agreement to resume negotiations in the upcoming week. While the exact details are still being hammered out, the announcement marks a significant step toward ending the strike that has disrupted the creative flow of the industry.

A statement issued by AMPTP read, “Every member company of the AMPTP is committed and eager to reach a fair deal, and to working together with the WGA to end the strike.” This declaration of goodwill has raised hopes that common ground can be found to address the writers' concerns.

A previous attempt to restart talks fell flat. The two sides had a handful of meetings in mid-August, including one that included the heads of Disney, Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery.

But writers said that after exchanging contract proposals, “they were met with a lecture about how good their single and only counteroffer was,” and the talks trailed off.

In a related development, California lawmakers have voted to allow striking workers to claim unemployment benefits, potentially aiding not only the actors and screenwriters but also Southern California hotel workers. However, the fate of this bill remains uncertain since it’s not clear if Newsom will sign it or not. The fund California uses to pay unemployment benefits is insolvent. Business groups have said making more people eligible for benefits will only make it worse.

(With inputs from agencies)

