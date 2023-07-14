Here's everything that Hollywood studios offered to the striking writers
As Hollywood studios and WGA reached a dead-end in their negotiations, the former revealed a list of things they offered before actors joined writers in their strike.
Things are now out of control in Hollywood as actors have joined writers in their fight for fair compensation by studios and streaming giants. What started in May as WGA strike has roped in other members of the entertainment industry and has become bigger than ever. The Hollywood Studios outlined the deal they offered SAG-AFTRA in negotiations, which gave way to a larger strike on Thursday (July 13).
The new deal offered a better pay, audition protections and an AI proposal protecting actors’ digital likenesses for SAG-AFTRA members, among other things. But this didn’t sit well with the writers.
The Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers in a statement said, “A strike is certainly not the outcome we hoped for as studios cannot operate without the performers that bring our TV shows and films to life. The Union has regrettably chosen a path that will lead to financial hardship for countless thousands of people who depend on the industry.”
The full list of components offered as stated by the AMPTP are listed below:
The highest percentage increase in minimum pay in 35 years
76% increase in High Budget SVOD foreign residuals
Substantial increases in pension and health contribution caps
Groundbreaking AI proposal which protects performers’ digital likenesses, including a requirement for performer’s consent for the creation and use of digital replicas or for digital alterations of a performance
58% increase in salaries for major role (guest star) performers wages on High Budget SVOD Programs
Limitation of self-tape requests, including page, time and tech requirements. Options for virtual or in-person auditions
11% pay increase in year 1 for background actors, stand-ins and photo doubles, an additional 17% increase for background actors required to do extensive self-styling, and an additional 62% increase for stand-ins required to deliver lines during a run-through and photo doubles required to memorize and deliver lines on camera
First-time-ever fixed residuals for stunt coordinators on television and High Budget SVOD programs
Shortened option periods for series regulars earning less than $65,000 per episode on a half-hour series or less than $70,000 per episode on a one-hour series
Dancers will now receive the on-camera rate for rehearsal days
Additional payments of 25% for dancers required to sing on camera during principal photography, as well as for singers required to dance on camera
First-of-its-kind provision establishing rates, terms and conditions for high budget programs made for AVOD
Hair and make-up consultation for performers of all complexions and hair textures
Limits on the amount of initial compensation that can be advanced or prepaid as residuals
