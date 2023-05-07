Harry Potter films, LOTR trilogy returning to Indian theatres

To mark 100 years of Warner Bros, the Hollywood studio is bringing back two of its most iconic movie franchises, Harry Potter and The Lord Of The Rings, to the Indian cinemas. Leading Indian theatre chains such as PVR-Inox and Miraj Cinemas started screening the Harry Potter films on Friday.

Featuring The Philosopher’s Stone, The Chamber of Secrets, The Prisoner of Azkaban, The Goblet of Fire, The Order of the Phoenix, The Half-Blood Prince and The Deathly Hallows – Part 1 & 2, the marathon run of the franchise will go on till May 11.

Meanwhile, Peter Jackson’s acclaimed trilogy The Lord Of The Rings will play in cinemas from May 13 to 15, according to a press release. The trilogy featured The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers and The Return of the King.

"Over the past 100 years, Warner Bros has released some of the most recognisable and beloved films, with iconic characters that have been loved by generations. Some fans may have not got an opportunity to experience these films on the big screen and some may want to relive the experience," Denzil Dias, VP & Managing Director India Theatrical at Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a statement.

"As part of our Centennial Celebrations, we plan to re-release some of our most cherished films and franchises in cinemas starting with the Harry Potter Series and the Lord of the Rings Trilogy with many more to come to serve our loyal fans."

Kamal Gianchandani, Chief Business Planning & Strategy, PVR INOX, also shared a statement and said that the company is thrilled to be a part of Warner Bros' 100th-anniversary celebration.

"These iconic films have captured the hearts and imagination of fans around the world, and we are excited to offer them a chance to relive the magic at our cinemas across the country. We look forward to welcoming movie-goers of all ages to join us in this celebration of cinema and storytelling," Gianchandani said.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE