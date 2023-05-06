Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to now release on this date

Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated film Jawan has a new release date. Helmed by Atlee, the film was earlier scheduled to release in June but will now hit theatres on September 7. Jawan will be SRK's first release after the super-successful Pathaan which was released in January this year and broke box office records worldwide.



This is the first time that the actor will be working with filmmaker Atlee. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of South Indian actress Nayanthara.

Sources close to the film have revealed the reasons behind the postponement of the film.



"Jawan has been shifted from June to September because it is not ready. Shah Rukh Khan and his director Atlee don't want to rush through the special effects and post-production. After Pathaan, SRK doesn't want to give his fans an experience that will compromise their movie experience even a bit. Henceforth SRK won't do any project that falls even an iota below what his audience expects," said the source to E Times.



SRK announced the new release date for Jawan with a teaser and poster, both of which were shared on his social media accounts.