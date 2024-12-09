New Delhi

Golden Globes 2025: Actors Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut will be revealing the nominees for the first showbiz awards of the new year.

The nominees for the Golden Globes 2025 will be announced on Monday (Dec 9). Nods for 10 categories will be revealed exclusively on CBS Mornings, and a complete list of nominees across the 27 award categories will be available on GoldenGlobes.com and CBSNews.com following the live announcement.

Mindy Kaling is known for her roles in The Mindy Project and The Office. Morris is known for Boyz n the Hood. The actor will also be seen in the upcoming CBS drama Watson.

Golden Globes 2025 Host

The hosting duties for the awards ceremony have been given to comedian Nikki Glaser. Nikki’s name was announced in August as the host following a breakout performance during Comedy Central's The Roast of Tom Brady.

Confirming the announcement, Nikki said in a news release, "I am absolutely thrilled to be hosting the Golden Globes. It's one of my favourite nights of television and now I get a front-row seat (actually, I think I have to host from the stage).”

"The Golden Globes is not only a huge night for TV and film, but also for comedy. It's one of the few times that show business not only allows but encourages itself to be lovingly mocked (at least I hope so). (God, I hope so). It's an exciting, yet challenging gig because it's live, unpredictable and in front of Hollywood's biggest stars (who also might be getting wasted while seated next to their recent exes),” she added.

Golden Globes 2025: Where to watch

The Golden Globes will air live on CBS on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, and stream live on Paramount+.