Godfather III: Andy Garcia reveals he's moved by new cut as film gets theatrical release

Andy Garcia, Al Pacino and Diane Keaton had a mini-reunion of sorts as they got together to watch the new cut of ‘Godfather: Part III’. While they were all pleased with the result, Andy Garcia who stars as Vincent Corleone in the 1990 Paramount film reveals he never understood the dissatisfaction with the original version.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter prior to the release of Mario Puzo's ‘The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone’, a new version of the film recut by Francis Ford Coppola, Andy Garcia says he hopes fans accept the film better. He said, "I never had an issue with the first one, but I am very close to it."

Andy Garcia was nominated for an Oscar for playing the role of Vincent Corleone, the illegitimate son of Sonny Corleone (James Caan), who rises up to become head of the family.

Andy added, "There is a clarity to this version that Francis wanted. I thought a lot of things were unjust about it, especially how Sofia [Coppola] was treated." Winona Ryder was originally cast as Mary Corleone but had to drop out shortly after production started on doctor's orders due to exhaustion, Garcia explains. So, Sofia took over the role in her father's film. Garcia says it is his hope fans will watch Coda and see her performance in a new light.

The first two movies from ‘The Godfather’ franchise are considered among the best films ever made.

Mario Puzo's ‘The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone’ will have a limited theatrical release beginning Friday and arrive on Blu-ray and digital December 8.

