Gal Gadot posts heart emojis on 'Death on the Nile' co-star Ali Fazal's post for this reason

Indian actor Ali Fazal is all set to star in Keneth Branagh's whodunnit 'Death On The Nile'. The film which is slated to release this year in February features Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer and many other prominent names of Hollywood along with Fazal.



Fazal shared an image from the film which features him and Gal Gadot and wrote an emotional post thanking the cast and crew of the film. The film is based on Agatha Christie's novel by the same name.



"Death On The Nila in theatre soon. Humbled to have had the chance to be immortalised into one of Agatha Christie's characters. Thank you, Ken... And to the wonderful cast for being such a sporty and a fun bunch to share notes and screen with."



"We keep gliding through life sometimes so caught up in the realm of the right and the illusion of the true and the light in the tunnel that we forget to really look past the frame, like the mirror in interrogation rooms. Imagine there's always a bunch of people behind those mirrors, if those rooms were to constitute our lives. Working it just to make us look our pretty best. . I remember the hard work that went in to create these visuals and bring Kenneth Brannagh's vision to life. And sure it can be just a job we do, but then it isn't because we are artists and we don't just move on we take the world with us to places of better value. We flow. So here's to every technician on This film, thank you for your hard work and perseverance. I sure as s*** look good here, and you too."

The post received love from Fazal's followers as well co-star Gal Gadot who dropped a few heart emojis in the comments section of the post.



The highly anticipated film features an ensemble cast that includes Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Tom Bateman, four-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey along with Fazal.



The trailer has Gadot and Hammer playing newlyweds, celebrating their union on a luxury cruise on the Nile with their friends. And while everything looks perfect, there is danger lurking at every corner which is why iconic detective Hercule Poirot is called in. Poirot's Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short.



The film will hit Indian theatres on February 2022.