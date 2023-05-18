From Ant-Man 3 to Eternals: MCU's 10 worst-reviewed movies ever

The first film in the Thor franchise, it follows the arrogant god Thor, who is banished from Asgard to Earth. Devoid of his powers, the God of Thunder must learn humility and embrace his true potential to reclaim his hammer, Mjolnir, and protect both realms from impending threats.

Tony Stark or Iron Man finds himself facing a formidable terrorist known as the Mandarin, who poses a direct threat to his personal life and also the world. Stripped of his armour and pushed to his limits, he must rely on his intelligence and resourcefulness to outwit his enemies and protect those he cares about.

Ant-Man 3 or Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania released earlier this year and did not exactly impress either critics or audiences. The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has certainly taken audiences on thrilling adventures, dazzling them with superhero spectacles and compelling storylines. However, even the mightiest of franchises stumble at times, and not every Marvel film receives unanimous praise, particularly of late. To celebrate Ant-Man 3's physical media and Disney+ release, let's delve into the realm of the worst-reviewed MCU movies of all time, examining those rare moments when heroes didn't quite save the day. Here are the bottom 10 MCU movies, arranged by their score (descending) on the popular review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

Avengers: Age of Ultron: 76 per cent

Earth's mightiest heroes reunite to face Ultron, an artificial intelligence with a sinister plan to eradicate humanity. As the Avengers battle their most formidable foe yet, personal conflicts and internal strife threaten to tear them apart, testing the strength of their unity and the fate of the world.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: 74 per cent

The sorcerer supreme, Doctor Strange, embarks on a mind-bending journey across dimensions as he confronts threats to reality itself. With the multiverse at stake, Strange must face dark forces, make uneasy alliances, and master new mystical abilities to restore order and prevent the collapse of existence.

Iron Man 2: 71 per cent

Tony Stark faces a new set of challenges when his technology falls into the wrong hands. As he confronts powerful adversaries, navigates personal relationships, and grapples with his own mortality, he must rise to the occasion to protect both his legacy and the world.

The Incredible Hulk: 67 per cent

This film follows the story of Dr Bruce Banner, who transforms into the formidable Hulk whenever his anger gets the better of him. On the run from the military and hunted by a relentless enemy, Banner searches for a cure while confronting the consequences of his condition and the destructive power within him.

Thor: The Dark World: 66 per cent

In this instalment, Thor finds himself embroiled in a battle to save the Nine Realms from the malevolent Dark Elf, Malekith. As Thor races against time to prevent the universe from plunging into darkness, he must make difficult choices and rely on unlikely alliances to restore balance and protect those he loves.

The God of Thunder, returns for another cosmic adventure, as he grapples with newfound challenges and faces off against powerful foes. This film also sees the return of Jane Foster, who takes on the mantle of Thor, and is called Mighty Thor.

Scott Lang or Ant-Man returns with his partner Hope van Dyne, aka The Wasp, for another quantum-powered adventure. As they navigate the unpredictable realms of the quantum realm, they encounter an enemy like no other: Kang the Conqueror.

Eternals: 47 per cent

Marvel's ambitious cosmic epic introduces a group of immortal superheroes known as the Eternals, who have secretly protected Earth from ancient threats. As they reunite to battle a new enemy, their loyalty to humanity is tested, and they must confront their own existence and purpose.