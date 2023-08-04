Finally! Taylor Swift is bringing her Eras tour to Canada: Check details

Great news for all the Swifties out there! Taylor Swift's Eras Tour will not be ending anytime soon. In fact, the crooner announced on Thursday that she will be adding more concert dates that you should definitely mark on your calendar.

Taking to her social media handle, Taylor announced that she will return to the US stage one more time - but in 2024 after wrapping her international Eras Tour. She has added 15 more concerts to her Eras Tour that will take place in cities like Miami, New Orleans, and Indianapolis.

"Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams! Verified fan registration for all shows is open now - visit http://TaylorSwift.com for more information," Swift, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

On Thursday, the megastar also confirmed that she would be heading to Canada next year. Swift has announced six shows in Toronto. In June, the Canadian Swifties were left heartbroken when Canada was absent from the list of countries of Taylor's international leg of her popular Eras world tour.

The snub even led Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to make a public appeal to the pop star to make her way to the neighbouring country soon. Trudeau wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "It's me, hi, I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don't make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon."

However, now Trudeau can take a breath of relief.

Taylor's post also confirmed that Gracie Abrams would be joining the tour after winding up the successful US leg.

After months of performing, Taylor Swift's US part is coming to an end. She will be wrapping up her tour on August 9, at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.

Taylor will kick off her International Eras Tour on August 28 from Mexico City and will be performing in major cities like Melbourne, Australia; Sydney, Australia; Singapore; Paris; Stockholm, Sweden; Lisbon, Portugal; Madrid, Spain; Lyon, France; Edinburgh, Scotland; Liverpool, United Kingdom; Cardiff, UK; London; Dublin; Amsterdam; Zürich; Milan; Gelsenkirchen, Germany; Hamburg, Germany; Munich; Warsaw and Vienna.