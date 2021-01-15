Emma Thompson, Alisha Weir to star in Netflix 'Matilda' adaptation

Newcomer Alisha Weir has been roped in for Netflix’s Matilda. Alisha will play the leading role in Netflix’s adaptation of the musical that is based on the Roald Dahl book.

Also joining the cast is Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull, the cruel headmistress and antagonist of the musical.

They join the already announced Lashana Lynch who will be seen as Miss Honey, the kindly teacher that encourages Matilda and her telekinetic gifts.

Popular children’s book author Roald Dahl’s book centered on a precocious and gifted girl who uses her powers to overcome bullies, including her family and her school's principal and protect her friends. It was adapted into a movie in 1996 in which Mara Wilson played the character with Pam Ferris as the foaming at the mouth Trunchbull. The movie is considered a 1990s children’s classic.

The film is being produced by Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title, Jon Finn, and Luke Kelly of The Roald Dahl Story Company.

Netflix will distribute worldwide except in the UK where TriStar Pictures will distribute theatrically.