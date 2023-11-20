Emma Stone to host SNL with Noah Kahan as musical guest

Hollywood actress Emma Stone will host Saturday Night Live on December 2. Her musical guest will be Noah Kahan.

While she will host SNL, she is currently starring in the Showtime TV series The Curse with Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie. She plays a home improvement TV host who gets cursed by a child along with her husband, played by Fielder. She also stars in Poor Things, a Frankenstein-esque black comedy by Yorgos Lanthimos.

As for Emma Stone's SNL stint, Noah Kahan is an indie folk singer who just received a Grammy nomination for best new artist.

Following Emma Stone’s SNL episode, Jason Momoawill host the Saturday Night Live ahead of his new DC movie, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which will release in theatres on December 22. Momoa previously hosted Saturday Night Live in 2018, his hosting debut.