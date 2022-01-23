Emma Roberts, Garrett Hedlund call it quits after nearly 3 years together

Actor Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund have reportedly called it quits after nearly three years together.



Multiple sources have confirmed to different agencies that the couple broke things off following a rocky few months in their relationship.

"It's sad, and they are trying their best to co-parent. It's been hard," an anonymous insider said.



The couple has not responded to the news yet.

The news comes after they celebrated son Rhodes Roberts' first birthday last month with a rodeo-themed party. The 30-year-old actress shared a series of snaps from the party, and wrote, "Happy Birthday Rodeo! Frosting in my hair and @thebeatbuds stuck in my head. Loved every second of it ❤️ I love you Rhodes ❤️."



Emma and Hedlund, who began dating in March 2019, welcomed Rhodes in December 2020 and shared the baby's first photo in January 2021. "Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right," she wrote. "Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund."