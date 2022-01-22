Tom Cruise's ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ and ‘8’ delayed until 2023, 2024 due to pandemic

Delayed again!



Fans will have to wait a little longer as Tom Cruise's highly-anticipated movies, 'Mission Impossible 7' and 'Mission Impossible 8' have been delayed again due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



'MI 7,' which was previously scheduled to release in September. 30, will now debut on July 14, 2023. 'Mission: Impossible 8, previously set to open on July 7, 2023, will instead shift to June 28, 2024.

Producers Paramount Pictures and Skydance announced in a statement on Friday.



''After thoughtful consideration, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to postpone the release dates for Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic. The new release dates will be July 14, 2023, and June 28, 2024, respectively,'' the companies said in a joint statement. ''We look forward to providing moviegoers with an unparalleled theatrical experience.''



The seventh film was originally slated to open on July 23, 2021, and has been postponed multiple times due to multiple delays and shutdowns amid the Covid-19 crisis. Pandemic was the biggest hurdle for the production of the movies, which spanned across Italy, Norway, and England.

Christopher McQuarrie has directed both films starring Cruise, who is set to reprise his role as IMF agent Ethan Hunt, with Rebecca Ferguson, Esai Morales, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff and Henry Czerny also starring in the upcoming high octane action film.