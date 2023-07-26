Drug dealer Carlos Macci sentenced to 2.5 years for actor Michael K Williams' death

A drug dealer named Carlos Macci, aged 72, was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for drug trafficking charges in connection with the death of actor Michael K Williams. Macci expressed remorse during the court proceedings, stating, "I would like to say, your honour, I'm sorry for what has happened." In addition to the prison term, Macci will be under three years of supervised release, with the first year spent in a drug treatment facility as an inpatient. He had pleaded guilty to charges related to distributing narcotics and conspiring to possess them.

Michael K Williams, known for his roles in TV shows like The Wire, Boardwalk Empire, and Lovecraft Country, was found dead in his Brooklyn home in 2021. The NYC Office of Chief Medical Examiner determined that his death resulted from "acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluoro-fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine."

David Simon's request for leniency for Macci

David Simon, the creator of The Wire, had requested some leniency for Macci in a letter to the Manhattan judge, which was published in The New York Times. Simon acknowledged the tragic nature of Williams's death but also believed that Macci's life was characterized by struggle and addiction. He expressed that Macci, a 71-year-old man, who faced numerous challenges and was largely illiterate, bore less responsibility for what occurred.

During the sentencing, Williams's nephew, Dominic Dupont, hoped that Macci would turn his life around, recognising the impact of the system on individuals like him, stating, "It weighs heavy on me to see someone be in a situation he's in. I understand what it is to be system impacted."

