Did you know Lady Gaga wore a bulletproof dress to sing at Joe Biden's inauguration?

It might come as a surprise but singer Lady Gaga took all precautions before performing at US President Joe Biden’s inauguration. She revealed she wore a bulletproof dress to the ceremony.

She opened up in an interview with British Vogue as she spoke about the “fear” she felt when Donald Trump was president.

Lady Gaga was seen at the inauguration ceremony in a navy and red dress by Schiaparelli which was ironclad.

Calling the performance “one of the proudest days of my whole life”, she said it was a career high singing at the inauguration of the 46th President of the United States before very casually mentioning her bulletproof dress. She said, “That has to be one of the proudest days of my whole life. Like many people in America, I felt a deep fear when Trump was president, and ushering 45 out and 46 in is something I'll be able to tell my children all about.”

“Singing in a Schiaparelli bulletproof dress. I don't know if people know this about me, but if I weren't who I am today, I would have been a combat journalist. That was one of my dreams,” she added.

