'Death On The Nile' character posters reveal more details about Ali Fazal's role

Indian actor Ali Fazal plays the cousin in Kenneth Branagh's ensemble film 'Death On The Nile'. The makers released the character posters from the film on Wednesday which give more details of the characters each of the actors are playing in the whodunnit which is based on Agatha Christie's book by the same name.



The film, which features an ensemble cast of Gal Gadot, Emma Mackey, Ali Fazal, Sophie Okonedo, Rose Leslie, Letita Wright, Jennifer Saunders, Dawn French and Kenneth Branagh, is set to release in theatres on February 11.

All aboard!🛳 In one month, #DeathOnTheNile arrives exclusively in theaters February 11. (2/4) pic.twitter.com/dNR3ftWMTv — Death on the Nile (@DOTNMovie) January 11, 2022 ×

While Ali who is part of the prominent cast in the film will be seen essaying the character of cousin Andrew Katchadourian, one of the suspects, Gal Gadot will essay the role of Linnet Ridgeway-Doyle in this classic whodunnit murder mystery.

Actor Kenneth Branagh has also directed the murder mystery.

'Death On The Nile' has been produced by 20th Century Fox.