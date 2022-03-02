'Daredevil', 'The Defenders' & other Marvel shows to leave Netflix, join Disney+

It’s almost time for several Marvel films to leave Netflix this year. From ‘Daredevil’ to ‘Jessica Jones’, ‘Iron Fist’, ‘The Punisher’ and ‘The Defenders’ – these projects will leave Netflix to join their home brand Disney+ Hotstar streamer. All six series will begin streaming on the platform in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand starting March 16.

The rest of the countries will follow suit at a later date.

Adding to the list is also Marvel’s ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D’ which ran for seven seasons on ABC. It will also begin streaming March 16 on Disney+.

Also, not just new series but Disney Plus will simultaneously release an update to its existing parental controls in the US, prompting all subscribers to update their settings. The settings include an option to select content ratings restrictions for each profile and to add a PIN to lock profiles. Disney+ unveils release date for 'Daredevil' and other Marvel shows

In a statement, confirming these changes, Michael Paull, President of Disney Streaming said, “Disney+ has served as the home for some of the most beloved brands in the industry, and the addition of these live-action shows brings more from the Marvel brand together, all in one place. We have experienced great success with an expanded content offering on Disney+ across our global markets and are excited to continue that here in the U.S. as well by offering our consumers not only great content with the new Marvel additions, but also a set of features that help ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family.”