'Crazy Rich Asians' actor Henry Golding set to star in Sony's 'Downtown Owl'

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ star Henry Golding has been roped in for Sony’s drama ‘Downtown Owl’.

The film also stars Ed Harris, Vanessa Hudgens, Finn Wittrock, Jack Dylan Grazer, August Blanco Rosenstein and Lily Rabe.

The feature is based on Chuck Klosterman’s New York Times bestselling novel of the same name. It’s set somewhere in rural North Dakota in 1983, in the fictional town called Owl. There isn’t any cable or pop culture, but you will find a downtown with a first-rate Chevrolet dealership, three bars and a new high school English teacher.

The script is by Hamish Linklater, which was part of the Sundance Institute Creative Producing Summit and Talent Forum. Bettina Barrow and Rabe are producing for Kill Claudio Productions, alongside Rebecca Green and Linklater. Laura Rister ,Lee Broda and Joel Michaely are exec producing, with Tom McLeod serving as co-executive producer, and T Bone Burnett providing the film’s music.

As part of other work commitments, Henry Golding will next be seen in Carrie Cracknell’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s ‘Persuasion’ with Dakota Johnson, Suki Waterhouse and Richard E. Grant. He has Camille Delamarre’s action pic ‘Assassin Club’ with Sam Neill and Noomi Rapace. There is also the Paramount animated film ‘The Tiger’s Apprentice’.