Harry and Meghan meet Queen Elizabeth for the first time since their move to the US

Looks like the British royal family have made peace with Harry and Meghan finally. The couple paid Queen Elizabeth a visit at Windsor Castle recently while on their way to the Netherlands for Invictus Games.

This was the royal couple's first joint visit back to the UK since they decided to move to California, US in March 2020 after quitting their roles as senior members of the British royal family.



While this was the first visit for the royal couple together to the UK since 2020, Harry has been back for two occasions- once for his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021 and then in July 2021 to witness the unveiling of a statue in honour of his later mother Princess Diana.

A spokesperson for the royal couple on Monday confirmed that Markle would be attending the Invictus Games in the Netherlands along with her husband.



The international sports competition was founded by Harry in 2014 for wounded service members and veterans. This year’s event will take place April 16-22 in the Dutch city of The Hague.