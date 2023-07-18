ugc_banner

Cillian Murphy reveals Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer was shot in total 57 days

New DelhiEdited By: Zeba KhanUpdated: Jul 18, 2023, 08:45 PM IST

Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer. Photograph:(Others)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Oppenheimer will open in theatres on July 21.

Amid all this buzz for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, the film’s lead Cillian Murphy has revealed that they wrapped the film in record time. During an interview on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, Cillian Murphy revealed that the film was made at an extremely fast pace. He said, “We made the movie unbelievably quickly. We made it in 57 days. The pace of that was insane.”

Nolan's Oppenheimer was shot in 57 days

Oppenheimer was shot in a total of 57 days. By comparison, Nolan’s World War II survival thriller Dunkirk was shot in a total of 68 days. Nolan’s Tenet was shot in 96 days. 

Oppenheimer has Cillian Murphy in majority of scenes, making the shorter schedule even more intense for the actor. Murphy added, “The sets are huge, but it feels like being on an independent movie. There’s just Chris and the cameraman — one camera always, unless there’s some huge, huge set piece — and the boom op and that’s it. There’s no video village, there’s no monitors, nothing. He’s a very analog filmmaker.”

trending now

trending now

Interestingly, Nolan’s Oppenheimer is one of the longest films in the director’s career even though it took only 57 days to wrap. The film’s production was as such that the cast and crew of the film lived together in the same hotel. As Cillian Murphy played the role of the titular character, he stayed away from the others in the hotel and never joined fellow cast mates for dinner. 

Cillian Murphy has starred in several Nolan films

Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy have a longstanding relationship and have worked on several films together. They have worked on three Batman films, Inception, Dunkirk and now Oppenheimer which is ready to release on July 21. 

recommended stories

recommended stories

recommended stories

recommended stories

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

The Creator trailer: John David Washington's sci-fi thriller looks riveting

Golda: Helen Mirren-fronted biopic of Israel’s first woman PM to release on this date

Why Christopher Nolan won't direct a superhero movie again

Topics