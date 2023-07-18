Cillian Murphy reveals Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer was shot in total 57 days

Amid all this buzz for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, the film’s lead Cillian Murphy has revealed that they wrapped the film in record time. During an interview on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, Cillian Murphy revealed that the film was made at an extremely fast pace. He said, “We made the movie unbelievably quickly. We made it in 57 days. The pace of that was insane.” Nolan's Oppenheimer was shot in 57 days Oppenheimer was shot in a total of 57 days. By comparison, Nolan’s World War II survival thriller Dunkirk was shot in a total of 68 days. Nolan’s Tenet was shot in 96 days.

Oppenheimer has Cillian Murphy in majority of scenes, making the shorter schedule even more intense for the actor. Murphy added, “The sets are huge, but it feels like being on an independent movie. There’s just Chris and the cameraman — one camera always, unless there’s some huge, huge set piece — and the boom op and that’s it. There’s no video village, there’s no monitors, nothing. He’s a very analog filmmaker.”

Interestingly, Nolan’s Oppenheimer is one of the longest films in the director’s career even though it took only 57 days to wrap. The film’s production was as such that the cast and crew of the film lived together in the same hotel. As Cillian Murphy played the role of the titular character, he stayed away from the others in the hotel and never joined fellow cast mates for dinner. Cillian Murphy has starred in several Nolan films Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy have a longstanding relationship and have worked on several films together. They have worked on three Batman films, Inception, Dunkirk and now Oppenheimer which is ready to release on July 21.

