Christopher Nolan unveils the ultimate movie-watching guide for Oppenheimer

In the realm of filmmaking, few directors are as dedicated to the cinematic experience as Christopher Nolan. His latest film, Oppenheimer, is no exception. Recognising the importance of the big screen, Universal Pictures has made tickets available early for over a thousand premium large format (PLF) screens, including options like IMAX 70mm, 70mm, IMAX digital, 35mm, and Dolby Cinema. To help moviegoers understand the significance of these formats, Nolan recently provided a guide in an interaction with the Associated Press. Nolan emphasises the unique experience that these large format screens offer, explaining that they provide an unparalleled immersion that cannot be replicated at home.

Nolan told AP, "You rarely get the chance to really talk to moviegoers directly about why you love a particular format and why if they can find an IMAX screen to see the film on that’s great. We put a lot of effort into shooting the film in a way that we can get it out on these large format screens. It really is just a great way of giving people an experience that they can’t possibly get in the home.”

3D without the 3D? Shooting Oppenheimer on high-resolution film cameras, specifically IMAX 65mm and Panavision 65mm, enhances the sharpness, clarity, and depth of the image. When projected in IMAX 70mm, Nolan said the film creates a 3D-like effect without the need for glasses, enveloping the audience in the world of the movie.

The decision to shoot on 65mm and project in 70mm stems from historical reasons. In the past, the extra 5mm space on the film was reserved for the soundtrack, but with digital sound, this is no longer necessary. Nolan explained that the 5mm difference is purely a visual enhancement that enhances the overall quality of the viewing experience.

Also Read: Explained | The mind of Oppenheimer, inventor of nuclear bomb who turned pacifist But IMAX has its own challenges Shooting in IMAX format presents its own challenges, as the captured information must be carefully planned to ensure equal success across different screen shapes and aspect ratios. Nolan and his cinematographer, Hoyte van Hoytema, employ a technique called "centre punching the action" to ensure that nothing is lost when presented in different theatres. Despite the technical considerations, Nolan affirms that there is no compromise to composition, allowing the film to be enjoyed in various formats without sacrificing its artistic integrity.

“We have to plan very carefully because by shooting an IMAX film, you capture a lot of information. Your movie is going to translate very well to all the formats because you’re getting the ultimate amount of visual information. But there are different shapes to the screen — what we call aspect ratios. What you have to plan is how you then frame your imagery so that it can be presented in different theaters with equal success," he said.

Black and white sequences in Oppenheimer Regarding the significance of the black-and-white sequences in Oppenheimer, Nolan explains that they serve a specific storytelling purpose. The film features two timelines: one in colour, representing Oppenheimer's subjective experience, and one in black and white, providing an objective view from a different character's perspective. “I knew that I had two timelines that we were running in the film. One is in colour, and that’s Oppenheimer’s subjective experience. That’s the bulk of the film. Then the other is a black-and-white timeline. It’s a more objective view of his story from a different character’s point of view," he said.

To maintain equal image quality for the black and white portions, Nolan collaborated with Kodak and Fotokem to develop the first-ever black and white IMAX film stock. Nolan's favourite format to watch Oppenheimer Nolan's favourite format for viewing Oppenheimer is IMAX 70mm, which offers the best possible experience in theatres. However, digital presentations, including IMAX digital and exhibitor PLF options, will be more widely accessible to audiences. Nolan assures viewers that the original film has been meticulously digitised for other formats, ensuring an exceptional experience regardless of the screen.

As for the best seats in the theatre, Nolan shares his personal preference. In a Cinemascope ratio theatre, he likes to sit near the front, in the middle of the third row. In an IMAX 1.43:1 stadium, he prefers to be slightly behind the center line, right at the middle, a little further back. What is Oppenheimer about? In Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy steps into the role of J Robert Oppenheimer, the complex and enigmatic theoretical physicist who is remembered as the father of the atomic bomb. Oppenheimer was appointed as the director of the Los Alamos laboratory in New Mexico, where the bomb was built. The film features a huge starry ensemble supporting cast. Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie, Michael Angarano, Josh Hartnett, and Kenneth Branagh also star.

Oppenheimer releases on July 21.

