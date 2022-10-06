Charlie Hunnam faced multiple infections, dengue, conjunctivitis while filming 'Shantaram' in India

English actor Charlie Hunnam will next be seen in the Apple TV+ series ‘Shantaram’, which premieres later this month. Created by Eric Warren Singer and Steve Lightfoot, it is an adaptation of Australian author Gregory David Roberts’ bestselling novel of the same name.

A big part of the story is set in India and Hunnam filmed a lot of footage in the country. However, his experience in the country was less than ideal and he contracted multiple infections and even conjunctivitis. He spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about how he contracted multiple diseases while in Mumbai.

“When I was in India, I got a bacterial gut infection, a viral gut infection, an acute respiratory infection. I had conjunctivitis in both eyes, an ear infection, and dengue fever from a mosquito bite,” Hunnam told THR.

Hunnam is returning to the small screen after wrapping up 'Sons of Anarchy' in 2014.

The story of ‘Shantaram’ follows Lin Ford (played by Hunnam) who escapes from his crimes in Australia and rebuilds a new life in 1980s Mumbai (then Bombay) as a doctor working in the slums. Mumbai was supposed to be just a pitstop in his journey to Germany, but he decides to settle. In Mumbai, he gets involved with the local mafia. Oh, and he also fights the Russian invaders in Afghanistan.

Earlier Johnny Depp was attached to star in a 'Shantaram' movie for Warner Bros. But the novel was deemed too unwieldy for a feature-length film.

Shubham Saraf, Elektra Kilbey, Fayssal Bazzi, Luke Pasqualino, Alyy Khan, Sujaya Dasgupta, Vincent Perez, David Field, Alexander Siddig, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Elham Ehsas, Rachel Kamath, Matthew Joseph, and Shiv Palekar also star in the series. Radhika Gupta also reportedly plays a role in 'Shantaram'.

'Shantaram' will premiere on Apple TV+ with three episodes and then subsequent episodes will premiere every week. There will be a total of 12 episodes in the series.