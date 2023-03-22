Cameron Diaz considering retirement again after co-star Jamie Foxx meltdown? Here's what we know

Cameron Diaz will reportedly quit acting, again. And this time, it might be for good. After appearing in 2014's Annie, she announced retirement from Hollywood, saying in 2018 that she had given a lot of herself to acting over the years and wanted to focus on other aspects of her life, such as her marriage and health. But in 2022, she came out of retirement to star in a Netflix action-comedy quite appropriately titled Back In Action. However, that may be as far as it goes. A source told the Daily Mail, “These back-to-back 10-hour workdays have been a lot on her and she hates being away from Raddix." Raddix is the name of Diaz's daughter, who was conceived through surrogacy.

“Although she has gotten to see her family while shooting the film, it is just not the same,” the insider claimed.

There are reports of Jamie Foxx's tantrums on the set of the film, but a source close to Diaz said that the alleged meltdowns had nothing to do with her deciding to retire from acting.

Diaz is married to Benji Madden, an American musician, and songwriter who is best known as the guitarist and vocalist for the band Good Charlotte. The couple got married in a private ceremony in January 2015, after dating for several months.

Diaz made her film debut in the 1994 comedy The Mask, starring opposite Jim Carrey. The film was a commercial success and helped launch Diaz's career. She went on to star in a number of successful films, including There's Something About Mary, Charlie's Angels, Gangs of New York, and The Holiday, among others. She received praise for her performances in films like Being John Malkovich, Vanilla Sky, and In Her Shoes.

