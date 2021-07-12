Britney Spears' sister Jamie penning memoir slated for release in 2022

In what will be a tell-all, Jamie Lynn Spears is penning a memoir that is slated for release in 2022. Her publisher confirmed that the 30-year-old actress is currently working on an as-yet untitled memoir.

“Jamie Lynn’s book has been in development over the past 12 months and will allow the world to hear her inspiring story in her own words, for the first time,” Worthy Publishing, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Worthy’s website stated that Jamie Lynn Spears’ book would be titled ‘I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring It Out’, a reference to her older sister Britney Spears’ hit 1998 song “…Baby One More Time.”

The name was later retracted. In a statement, they said, “We deeply regret that incorrect and incomplete information about her book has appeared in the public space, particularly at this sensitive time for Jamie Lynn and her family. We look forward to sharing accurate and complete details about the project at the appropriate time and to celebrating the release of her memoir with Jamie Lynn and her fans next year.”

Meanwhile, Britney Spears is embodied in an ugly tussle with father over the conservatorship case. After Britney detailed how stifled she feels, Jamie shared an emotional story on Instagram and said, “Hi, I respect that everyone has the right to express themselves, but can we please stop with the death threats, especially the death threats to children,” Jamie Lynn wrote in a short note on her Instagram Story with her initials “JLS.”

