Sean Penn criticizes Donald Trump's response to the COVID-19 crisis in the US

Actor Sean Penn recently gave a piece of his mind on Donald Trump’s administration’s response to the COVID-19 crisis in the country. Speaking at the press conference for his latest directorial feature, ‘Flag Dag’, which had its world premiere on Saturday night, the actor called Trumps’ response “really felt like someone with a machine gun gunning down people from a turret in the White House.”

He called the Trump government an “obscene administration.”



Meanwhile, his film ‘Flag Day’ is based on Jennifer Vogel’s 2005 memoir, ‘Flim-Flam Man: The True Story of My Father’s Counterfeit Life, Flag Day’. It is the first time that Sean Penn has directed himself alongside his daughter Dylan Penn. Cannes: Sean Penn gets four-minute standing ovation at ‘Flag Day’ premiere

On working with daughter in the film, Sean said, “One of the great things about the privilege I’ve had in working in film and being a parent is that, while there are periods of time where one’s away, once you’re done with that job, you’re the only parent in town 24-7, and that’s when the kids get upset.”

