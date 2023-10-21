Britney Spears says her memoir didn't meant to 'offend' anyone, slams press for 'dumb and silly' headlines

Britney Spears is all over the headlines, and all thanks go to her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me. In the book, Spears shares many secrets of her life, from getting pregnant at the age of 19 to aborting a baby, drinking in eighth grade, and a lot more. As her memoir and her big revelations continue to garner attention, the pop star has come forward, saying that her book's purpose was not to ''offend anyone by any means!''



In the long note shared on her Instagram and X, Spears, 41, wrote that the book is on the events that happened years ago, and she has moved from all of them now. However, she does not like how the press is covering her entire book.

Spears wrote in the post, “My book’s purpose was not to offend anyone by any means! That was me then… that is in the past! I don’t like the headlines I am reading… that’s exactly why I quit the business four years ago!” #TheWomanInMe pic.twitter.com/B7iNOsKceD — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) October 20, 2023 × “Most of the book is from 20 years ago… I have moved on and it’s a beautiful clean slate from here! I am here to establish it that way for the rest of my entire life! Either way, that is the last of it and shit happens!” Britney added further.



The ''Womanizer'' singer said the book has given her actual closure on the things that happened years ago for a better future.

I was out of my mind: Britney Spears on her 2007 public breakdown after she shaved her head



She continued, “This is actually a book I didn’t know needed to be written… although some might be offended, it has given me closure on all things for a better future! Hopefully I can enlighten people who feel particularly alone in most cases or hurt or misunderstood! Again, my motive for this book was not to harp on my past experiences, which is what the press is doing and it’s dumb and silly! I have moved on since then!”



Britney's memoir is set to release on Oct 23. But, before it hits the stands, the book is already dominating the headlines, with the excerpts released. The book throws light on the pop star's life, relationships, and public meltdowns that have dominated headlines for years. In the excerpts released, the Toxic singer reflected back on her time with her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, revealing that she had to abort the child because Justin wasn't ready to have a baby. The 41-year-old singer also talked about her time in conservatorship, her 2007 public meltdown, and a lot more.

