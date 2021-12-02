'Breaking Bad' star Aaron Paul and wife Lauren expecting baby no. 2

Aaron Paul and wife Lauren Photograph:( Twitter )
The 'Breaking Bad' actor Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren Parsekian are having another baby!
Lauren announced the good news on Instagram. The couple is already parents to their 3-year-old daughter Story Annabelle.
Lauren shared a photo featuring their daughter, Annabelle, who is holding her mom's growing baby bump.
"We can't wait to meet you baby! We love you so much already. ♥️🐣," Lauren, 34, writes.
Aaron, who wed Lauren in May 2013, also told a magazine about how becoming a parent has changed him, "Fatherhood has definitely changed me," he said.
"Having a child is the closest thing to magic that anyone can have. I see why people rush home to be there when they get home from school. You don't want to miss any of it."