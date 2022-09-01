Ben Stiller, Robert Downey Jr , and Matthew McConaughey to return in 'Tropic Thunder' spinoff?

It appears we have not seen the last of Tugg Speedman, Kirk Lazarus, and Rick "The Pecker" Peck. The trio of Ben Stiller, Robert Downey Jr, and Matthew McConaughey are reportedly in talks to reprise their respective roles from the movie 'Tropic Thunder' in an in-development spinoff centring around Tom Cruise's character Les Grossman, reported FandomWire.

It was earlier revealed that Tom Cruise and his regular collaborator Christopher McQuarrie, who has directed him in the last two 'Mission: Impossible' movies and will direct in two more, were developing a project based on Grossman, the foul-mouthed, ill-tempered producer of 'Tropic Thunder' the movie within the movie.

'Tropic Thunder', directed by Stiller, released in 2008 to positive reviews and was a commercial success. It scored 82 per cent on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus read, "With biting satire, plenty of subversive humor, and an unforgettable turn by Robert Downey, Jr., Tropic Thunder is a triumphant late Summer comedy."

It also grossed $195.7 million worldwide on a budget of $92 million.

The film also starred Jack Black, Jay Baruchel, and Brandon T. Jackson, Steve Coogan, Nick Nolte, Danny McBride, and Bill Hader.

Downey Jr's character was an Australian method actor who wore blackface while filming the in-universe movie. The role evoked a lot of controversy. But the actor also received an Academy Award nomination for his performance.