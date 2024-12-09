New Delhi

David Tennant will return for the hosting duties for the British Academy’s BAFTA Awards 2025.

David had taken up hosting duties for the same awards last year. He will be back on the stage for the 78th Awards which will be held on February 16, 2025, at London’s Royal Festive Hall.

David is known for his work in Doctor Who and Good Omens.

He was last seen in the hit Disney+ show titled Rivals.

Announcing David’s return for hosting duties, BAFTA CEO Jane Millichip said, “We couldn’t be happier that David Tennant is returning to host the EE BAFTA film awards in 2025. He is an absolute pleasure to work with, and his performance this year was simply outstanding – warm, witty, whip-smart, and with a delightful touch of mischief. It is a privilege to share Britain’s biggest celebration of film with TV audiences worldwide, and to recognise the extraordinary creativity of those who power the British and global film industry.”

The BAFTA Awards 2025 ceremony will be broadcast on the BBC in the UK and Britbox in the US and Australia.

On taking forward hosting duties for the next ceremony, David Tennant told Variety that not being a comic meant his job was to just “hold it all together.”

He discussed taking cues from the 2023 Golden Globes ceremony, where host Jo Koy bombed on stage. “Don’t diss Tay Tay, I think is the lesson to be learned,” he said.

“I live in a house of Taylor Swift fans, so I know better.”

BAFTA Awards: When to watch

Nominations for BAFTA Awards will be unveiled on January 15.

More than 220 feature titles have been entered for consideration. The BAFTA ceremony is scheduled for February 16, 2025.