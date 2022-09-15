Baby no 9! Nick Cannon welcomes a baby girl with model LaNisha Cole

Nick Cannon has become a father again! The host and a rapper, Cannon, has welcomed his ninth child, a girl with model LaNisha Cole. The comedian also revealed the name of the baby i.e Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.



Proud father Nick revealed the good news via his Instagram handle. Sharing a sweet picture with the newborn baby girl and her mum from the hospital bed, Cannon also penned a long caption.



In a long note, Nick penned down his feelings after the birth of the baby girl and also took a moment to hit back at all trolls who have or will target him and his family with harsh words. ''I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious Mothers of my children.''



''… Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities. In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the.''

Read his full post here:

He added further and urged not to target La Nisha, the mother of his night child with any criticism, ''Hopefully I can teach Onyx the same, to not let others shame or ridicule her with their outside opinions, because when they do they are only projecting their own harsh experiences, pain and social programming onto her unblemished beauty.''

''So I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious Mothers of my children. @MissLanishaCole is one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I’ve ever witnessed, and only deserves to revel in this moment of blissful joy of motherhood. Please give her that. She is so loving and pure hearted. ''



New mom LaNisha also shared an adorable picture of her newborn baby and revealed her birth date, i.e September 14.

Cannon is already a father of eight other children with multiple partners and two babies are on the way. The comedian is also expecting his 10th baby with model Brittany Bell and the 11th child with Abby De La Rosa. In 2021, Abby and Cannon welcomed twin sons Zion and Zillion. He also had a daughter and a son with Brittany.

This year, in July, Nick welcomed his eighth child, a baby boy with model Bre Tiesi.



He was previously married to singer Mariah Carey from 2008 to 2016 and with her, he has two children- a son Moroccan and a daughter Monroe.