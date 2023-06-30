Astroworld Festival tragedy: Everything that's happened so far

Rapper Travis Scott was recently exonerated of any criminal charges related to the tragic incident at the 2021 Astroworld concert. The grand jury in Texas decided not to indict the rapper and five others for the deaths that occurred during the NRG Park festival concert, where 10 attendees lost their lives and numerous others were injured. The incident was a result of crowd movement and panic, causing crushing and injuries among the estimated 50,000 people present on November 5. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg clarified during a press conference that the grand jury from the 228th District Court did not find any evidence of criminal activity or individual responsibility.

Here's everything that has happened in the case so far: What happened at Astroworld Festival? During the opening night of the 2021 Astroworld Festival in November of that year, a tragic incident took place at NRG Park in Houston, Texas, which resulted in a deadly crowd crush. The festival, which was founded by Scott and named after his third studio album, had already been experiencing crowd control issues leading up to Scott's performance. And a "crush" occurred during his concert. Eight people lost their lives that night, and two more died in the hospital in the following days. The cause of death for all ten individuals was determined to be accidental compressive asphyxiation, with one person also affected by a toxic combination of drugs and alcohol. Additionally, 25 people were hospitalised, and over 300 others received medical treatment at the festival's field hospital. Numerous attendees documented the incident by sharing videos and recounting their experiences on social media.

Scott faced severe criticism for his handling of the incident, with his apology video going viral and becoming the subject of ridicule as a meme. Lawsuits were filed against him and various other parties involved in Astroworld, including organisers and promoters. As a result of the tragedy, the remainder of the festival was cancelled, and no further Astroworld festivals have been held since.

Also Read: Travis Scott cleared of criminal charges in Astroworld concert tragedy What happened after the tragedy? Astroworld issued a statement on social media offering condolences and clarifying the cancellation of the festival's second night on November 6. The incident and its repercussions quickly garnered significant attention, earning the event the moniker "Gen Z's Altamont". The day after the incident, Scott expressed his condolences to the victims in a statement posted on his social media. He also offered support to local authorities. However, his subsequent video response on Instagram stories received criticism for its perceived lack of sincerity and was parodied on social media. Scott's girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, and her sister Kendall, who attended the concert, deleted their social media posts related to the festival due to backlash. Both released statements expressing sympathy, with Kylie stating that they were unaware of the fatalities until after the concert and would have stopped filming or performing had they known.

Apple Music, the platform that live-streamed the event, deleted their social media posts related to the festival and issued a statement honoring the victims. Drake also released a statement on November 8 expressing similar sentiments. Why was Travis Scott cleared of all charges? Scott was let go because the 228th District Court of Harris County determined that no crime had occurred and that no single individual was criminally responsible. The decision was based on the evidence presented during the investigation and the determination that the tragedy, although tragic, did not constitute a crime or homicide. Multiple civil lawsuits are still pending against Scott and the organisers. Scott's spokesperson and attorney emphasised that he had stopped the show multiple times and was unaware of the unfolding events, and they expressed hope that efforts would focus on preventing similar tragedies in the future. The Houston Police Department will release the full criminal offense investigation in the coming weeks.

