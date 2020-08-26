Roman Polanski set to lose case over expulsion from The Academy amid sexual misconduct claims

Roman Polanski is pegged to lose court battle over his expulsion from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

He was expelled almost two years ago after there were claims of his name cropping in #MeToo. The film director has not been attending the court proceedings.

Polanski complains that the Academy had failed to give him a fair opportunity to be heard when he was booted along with Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein for alleged sexual misconduct.

Polanski filed a petition for writ of administrative mandamus, asking a Los Angeles judge to force the Academy to reinstate him as a member in good standing.

As for the case, in the 1970s, Polanksi pled guilty to having sexual intercourse with a teenager girl and then left for France when he had a whiff that the the judge would sentence him to 50 years in prison instead of 90 days of psychiatric evaluation, which he says he was promised. Ever since, Polanski has pushed the notion that he was the victim of a corrupt process.

