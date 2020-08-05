Mark Ruffalo urges fans to wear masks, posts photo of himself with a handkerchief covering his face

COVID-19 cases are still on the rise in America and several celebrities have used their social media platforms to spread awareness about the precautions one must take. Now, 'Avengers' star Mark Ruffalo has urged everyone to wear masks while stepping out.



The actor urged people to wear masks as he led by an example and posted a picture covering his face. Ruffalo also said that he wears a mask because he cares about other people around him.



The 52-year-old star put out a monochromatic picture of himself on Instagram wherein he exemplified to people that he is also covering his face, with a handkerchief tied on.



In the picture shared by the actor, Ruffalo has seen with his face covered a white handkerchief. It shielded his nose and mouth, as he looks into the camera.



He captioned the image as, "I #WearAMask because I care about other people around me. It`s that simple." The actor also tagged Interiors photographers Pernille Loof and Thomas Loof,(who may have clicked the picture for the star).

Many celebrities including actors Miley Cyrus, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Jennifer Aniston have also commented on the need to wear masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus.