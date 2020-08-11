'Lion' director Garth Davis to helm Disney's new 'Tron' film with Jared Leto

Director Garth Davis of the fame ‘Lion’ has been roped in to make the next ‘Tron’ installment, Disney’s popular sci-fi franchise.

Jared Leto has been cast in the leading role.

Garth Davis is known for his penchant for small art house films like 2018’s ‘Mary Magdalene’ and his critically acclaimed 2016 drama ‘Lion’. ‘Lion’ had received six Oscar nominations including for Best Picture.

Not invested in big films, this will be his first tentpole.

The original film ‘Tron’ that came out in 1982 starred Jeff Bridges -- was set inside the computer program called the Grid, where a computer hacker is abducted and forced to participate in gladiatorial games. At the time, the film received mixed reviews but as years went by, the film gained cult status.

In 2010, the franchise was revived with ‘Tron: Legacy’.