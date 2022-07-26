‘Thor: Love and Thunder' crosses $600 mn worldwide, to end up around $700 mn

The newest MCU film, the Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman-starrer 'Thor: Love and Thunder', continues to brave mixed critical reviews and bring in money in millions of dollars for Marvel Studios. The latest milestone of this Taika Waititi directorial is crossing the $600 million mark globally, and if predictions are to be believed, it should end up with $700 million worldwide. This is not bad per se, particularly for a pandemic release, but it falls short of the last 'Thor' film, 'Thor: Ragnarok', which had grossed $853 million worldwide.

In India, the film is just short of Rs 100 crore mark, with earnings of Rs 93.94 crore.

'Love and Thunder' takes forward the adventures of Hemsworth's Thor as he faces a new enemy in the form of Christian Bale's menacing Gorr the God Butcher, who vowed to kill every god after his pleas to save his family and people went unheeded. He crosses paths with Thor in his deadly quest. Allied with Thor is Portman's Jane Foster, who has the ability to wield Mjolnir now and calls herself Mighty Thor.

Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Waititi, and Russell Crowe also star.

Despite Waititi's return, the director who is credited for making MCU's Thor interesting again, the film did not find many takers among critics. As per review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, only 67 per cent of reviewers thought it was worth watching. And even positive reviews of the film read like they are apologisng for it.

Wion gave the film a negative review. It read, "the film cannot recreate the magic that we saw playing out in the preceding film. The trouble, I feel, is that the film is missing that immaculate cocktail of intelligent, humour-laced writing and carefully crafted set pieces that made 'Ragnarok' one of the best MCU entries. Despite Waititi being given more control this time (I assume), this feels crafted in the traditionally Marvel mould -- designed as per the good old formula that Kevin Feige et al has perfected over the last one and a half-decade. In other words, the film watches like your typical MCU movie."