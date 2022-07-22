‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh dies at 44

Actress Shonka Dukureh, who made her big screen debut as R&B singer and songwriter Big Mama Thornton in Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’, has died at the age of 44 as per The Guardian. The publication said she was found dead at her home in Nashville, Tennessee. The actor has two children, one of whom found her unresponsive and went to the neighbour who called 911.

The cause of death appears to be natural, though autopsy results are awaited.

‘Elvis’, starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks in lead roles, is a biopic on the King of Rock and Roll, the singer, songwriter, and actor Elvis Presley (Butler). Hanks plays the role of Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis’ manager.

The film, released in June globally, received positive reviews. It scored 78 per cent on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “ The standard rock biopic formula gets all shook up in Elvis, with Baz Luhrmann's dazzling energy and style perfectly complemented by Austin Butler's outstanding lead performance”.

The film has also been a commercial success for Warner Bros, grossing $190.6 million worldwide so far.