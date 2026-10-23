/Harry Styles in heated exchange with man seeking his autograph on NYC street

Harry Styles is known for keeping a relatively low profile when he is out in public, but a recent encounter on the streets of New York City has brought the singer into the spotlight. The former One Direction member was captured on video having a tense exchange with a man who appeared to be seeking his autograph. The footage shows the interaction escalating before another person steps in between them.

Harry Styles' heated confrontation with an autograph seeker in NYC

Harry Styles has found himself at the centre of attention after a tense encounter with an autograph seeker on a New York City street was captured on video. The singer was seen exchanging words and pointing fingers at the man in footage that has since circulated online. The incident took place on October 21. According to videos obtained by TMZ, Styles was walking along the street wearing a hoodie, a baseball cap and wired earphones when the man began trying to get his attention.

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In one clip, Styles continues walking without acknowledging the man, who follows him and repeatedly attempts to engage with him. The interaction appears to grow more tense in a second video, which shows the two men facing each other and pointing fingers during an animated exchange.

The footage does not establish what sparked the disagreement or what either man said. At one point, a third individual steps between them, seemingly attempting to defuse the situation. Styles subsequently tries to leave, but the man continues walking alongside him before the video ends. The man can be seen carrying a copy of the singer’s 2019 album, Fine Line.

Harry Styles in New York for Madison Square Garden residency

The encounter comes as Styles spends considerable time in New York City for his Together, Together residency at Madison Square Garden. The 30-show run began on August 26 and is scheduled to continue through Halloween. His final performance on October 31, 2026, will feature a special citywide disco dance party in collaboration with Spotify and Despacio.

The singer has been spotted around the city in recent months, including in Brooklyn, where he has been seen with actress Zoë Kravitz. He has also made appearances at Madison Square Garden beyond his concerts, including attending the New York Knicks’ season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers.