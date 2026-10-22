US President Donald Trump has recalled asking Google CEO Sundar Pichai to rename the Atlantic Ocean as “Trump Ocean” on Google Maps, claiming that the tech giant rejected his proposal.

Speaking at a campaign rally in South Carolina on Wednesday, Trump described Pichai as a “brilliant guy” and recounted their conversation about changing the ocean's name.

“I called Google Maps to change the name of the Atlantic Ocean to Trump Ocean. Sundar said, ‘No, no, no,’” Trump said.

According to Trump, Pichai explained that the company could not make the change because oceans span multiple countries.

“He said, ‘Oceans are different, sir. You know, they cover a lot of countries,’” Trump recalled.

Trump also claimed he had shared an image showing the proposed name with the company. However, he said Google made it clear that it would not fulfil his request.

The US President later said the suggestion was intended as a joke, adding that it was not among the worst ideas he had proposed.

Trump’s efforts to plaster his name everywhere



Trump's efforts to attach his name to prominent places and government initiatives have extended beyond geographical features. In Florida, state officials renamed Palm Beach International Airport, near his Mar-a-Lago resort, as President Donald J. Trump International Airport. The airport's flight code was also changed to DJT, while a nearby access road was named President Donald J. Trump Boulevard.

His administration has also pursued changes involving major national institutions. These include renaming the US Institute of Peace and the Kennedy Centre, as well as plans for a President Donald J. Trump Ballroom at the White House.

Trump's name has also featured in defence, healthcare and economic initiatives. The administration introduced the proposed Trump-class battleships for the US Navy, named the Air Force's next-generation fighter the F-47 in reference to Trump's position as the 47th US president, and launched the TrumpRx prescription drug portal.

Other initiatives included the Trump Gold Card visa programme for wealthy investors and Form 4547, associated with the administration's tax-related initiatives and Trump's non-consecutive terms as the 45th and 47th president.

Trump’s previous renaming proposals

Earlier this month, Trump floated the idea of renaming either the Atlantic or Pacific Ocean as “Trump Ocean” or the “Ocean of the Americas” during a campaign rally in Clarksville, Tennessee.

The proposal is part of a broader series of renaming initiatives pursued during Trump's second presidential term. After returning to the White House, he signed an executive order directing the US government to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America and restore Alaska's Mount Denali to its former name, Mount McKinley. The administration also proposed calling Lake Ontario “Lake America”.

Google Maps adopted the Gulf of America label for users in the United States, triggering strong opposition from Mexico. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum mocked Trump's decision by suggesting that the entire North American continent should instead be renamed “América Mexicana”.