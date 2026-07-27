/DYK Christopher Nolan is a Satyajit Ray fan? The Odyssey director calls him 'the greatest Indian filmmaker'

Christopher Nolan is currently receiving appreciation worldwide for his latest release, The Odyssey, but do you know that an Indian filmmaker has had a huge impact on the Hollywood director? Nolan was recently exploring Criterion Closet in New York, and during the visit, he spoke about Satyajit Ray's celebrated Apu Trilogy and described him as one of India's finest filmmakers.

The Criterion Closet, maintained by the Criterion Collection, features more than 1,000 influential films from around the world, and it regularly invites filmmakers and artists to browse and discuss the movies that are close to their hearts.

When Nolan explored the selves, he paused at The Apu Trilogy and shared his thoughts on Ray's work.

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Nolan speaks about Ray

Opening up about the films, he said, "And then there's the Apu Trilogy by Satyajit Ray, one of the greatest Indian filmmakers. The trilogy starts with Pather Panchali, which is an absolutely incredible film. It just blew my mind. I haven't yet seen parts two and three of the trilogy, so I'm pretty excited to get this and complete the story."

About Apu Trilogy

Helmed by Ray and adapted from the novels of Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay, it features Pather Panchali (1955), Aparajito (1956) and Apur Sansar (1959). The films revolve around the life of Apu, and his life as a child in rural Bengal to adulthood.

Ray's work is widely celebrated in the world of cinema for storytelling and human portrayal of everyday life.

Apart from the Apu Trilogy, Ray is known for his projects such as Charulata, Jalsaghar, Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne and Shatranj Ke Khiladi. Alongside filmmaking, he was also a screenwriter, author, illustrator, composer and editor.

For his immense contribution to Indian cinema, he received 32 National Film Awards, multiple international honours, the Academy Honorary Award, and the Bharat Ratna.