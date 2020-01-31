'Stranger Things' actor Gaten Matarazzo shares pic before he undergoes surgery

All those fans of Dustin from ‘Stranger Things’ should get together for the actor as he gets ready to undergo surgery.

Actor Gaten Matarazzo shared a photo from the hospital bed as he prepared to undergo fourth surgery for cleidocranial dysplasia, a condition that affects the development of the teeth and bones. Also read: Did you know 'Stranger Things' Robin is the daughter of former couple Uma Thurman, Ethan Hawke?

The 17-year-old actor captioned the photo: “Surgery number 4! This is a big one! To learn more about Cleidocranial Dysplasia and how you can help those with the condition you can go to ccdsmiles.org”

The actor plays the role of Dustin Henderson in Netflix’ sci-fi series ‘Stranger Things’ that has Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, a strong non-human entity that protects humans against monsters that keep coming from a parallel world.