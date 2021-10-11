'Hanna' season 3 teaser out with premiere date

The teaser for the third season of Amazon Prime's 'Hanna' debuted on Sunday at New York Comic-Con. The show`s six one-hour episodes will premiere on November 24.



According to Deadline, as previously announced, Ray Liotta has joined the cast for Season 3 as Gordon Evans, a respected former military man and intelligence operative who wields incredible insider power.

Evans sees himself as a visionary with a rigid moral code, a true patriot who will do what needs to be done to protect his country. This season will continue the journey of Hanna, an extraordinary young woman played by Esme Creed-Miles, who was created by the sinister organization Utrax and trained to be an assassin.

Hanna is now secretly trying to destroy Utrax from the inside to free herself from its grasp, all with the help of her previous nemesis, former-CIA agent Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos).



Together, they have coerced high-ranking Utrax agent John Carmichael (Dermot Mulroney) into aiding their mission. But her fellow young assassins, Sandy (Aine Rose Daly) and Jules (Gianna Kiehl) and new foes are starting to suspect Hanna`s plot.

As Hanna moves closer to her goal, she begins to uncover not only a world-changing agenda but the true power behind Utrax that stands between her and freedom. The executive producer of `Hanna`, Tom Coan said on a panel at NYCC today that there were two intentions in making the show "to be more sophisticated and dynamic and that was the centrepiece on which everything was built ... we operated on the principle of trying to make it as exciting as possible."`Hanna` has been penned by David Farr (The Night Manager), who will also serve as EP. The series is produced by NBC Universal International Studios, Working Title Television, and Amazon Studios.



Tom Coan is EP for NBCUniversal International Studios, with Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements serving as executive producers alongside Scott Nemes, as per Deadline.