Grey's Anatomy actress lost her home in deadly fire: I had 2 minutes to get my kids out

Grey’s Anatomy actress Caterina Scorsone has nothing but gratitude as she escaped a deadly fire recently. In an Instagram post, the actress opened up about the devastating accident which took place a few months ago. The fire burnt her whole house and killed all four of her pets. Luckily the family survived.

In the Instagram post, Caterina Scorsone wrote, "While getting my kids ready for bed and finishing bath time, smoke began to seep up through the grout around the tub. When I looked down the hallway, a river of thick black smoke had already formed and was filling the house.”

Caterina Scorsone shares daughters Lucky, 3, Eliza, 10, and Paloma "Pippa" Michaela, 6, with ex-husband Rob Giles.

In her post, she went on, "I had about two minutes to get my three kids out of the house, and we escaped with less than shoes on our feet. But we got out. And for that, I am eternally grateful.”

She added, "Heartbreakingly, we lost all four of our pets. We are still sitting with that loss, but we are lucky we got to love them at all. What we learned is that the only thing that matters are the people (and beings) that you love. The only thing that matters is community. We would not be here without it, and we are so grateful."

Caterina Scorsone is best known for her role as Amelia Shepherd on Grey's Anatomy.

