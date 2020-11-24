Grammy-winning rapper 21 Savage mourns the death of his younger brother: 'Can’t believe somebody took you'

Rapper 21 Savage is in mourning after his younger brother, Terrell Davis, died in a fatal stabbing in London.

The 28-year-old rapper, born She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, paid tribute to brother on Instagram. He posted a slideshow featuring a throwback photo from his childhood as well as a picture of Davis as an adult.



"can’t believe somebody took you baby bro I know I took my anger out on you I wish I could take that s— back," he wrote in the caption.





According to Daily Mail, Davis was killed at Blenheim Gardens estate in the district of Brixton on Sunday night. The 27-year-old, who performed as a rapper under the name TM1way, was allegedly fatally stabbed when he got into an argument with a friend.



The musician previously lost his brother, Quantivayus Joseph, in a fatal shooting, according to a 2016 profile of Savage in The Fader magazine. Savage got a tattoo of a dagger on his face in honour of his late sibling,

More than a year ago Savage was accused of overstaying a 12-month visa and arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

At the time, officials said the Grammy winner was taken into custody because he was an "unlawfully present United Kingdom national" who legally entered the country in 2005, but did not leave one year later as he was supposed to.



The star's attorneys said in a statement released two days after his arrest that he arrived legally in the United States when he was 7 years old, and that his legal status expired in 2006 "through no fault of his own."

Savage remained in ICE custody for 10 days before he was released on $100,000 bond.

In an interview with the New York Times following his release, Savage said that he only became aware that his unsettled status as a citizen when he was a teenager and the task of having it changed "felt impossible."



"It’s like my worst nightmare. That’s why it’s always been trying to get corrected," he said. "Even if you got money, it ain’t easy. It ain’t no favoritism, and I respect it, I honestly respect it. It would be kind of messed up if they treated rich immigrants better than poor immigrants, I think."