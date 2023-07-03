Gol Maal actor Harish Magon passes away, he was 76

Veteran actor Harish Magon has passed away. Magon, who has starred in cult classics like Gol Maal, Namak Halaal and Inkaar, breathed his last on June 1. He was 76 years old. The cause of his death has not been revealed yet, but as per the reports, he died of an age-related ailment.

Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) shared the news, "CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Harish Magon (Member since JUNE. 1988)."

He had been part of the organisation since June 1988.

Harish was an FTII graduate, and in his decades-long career, he was part of many blockbuster films. He made his debut with Chupke Chupke. CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Harish Magon

.#condolence #condolencias #restinpeace #rip #harishmagon #condolencemessage #heartfelt #cintaa pic.twitter.com/qMtAnTPThX — CINTAA_Official (@CintaaOfficial) July 1, 2023 × In his career, Harish has starred in movies like Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Chupke Chupke, Khushboo, and Shahenshah, among others. He was last seen in Vipin Handa's Uff! Yeh Mohabbat (1997).

Harish also has a film institute, Harish Magon Acting Institute, in Mumbai’s Juhu.

Harish Magon is survived by his wife, Pooja Magon, son Siddharth, and daughter Aarushi.

Soon after the news of Magon's death was confirmed, tributes started pouring in. Harish Magon - #InMemories



Will always be remembered for those cute cameos in Hindi Cinema. A graduate3 from FTII, he was a close friend of Gulzar's assistant Meraj and hence get to face the camera here in #Aandhi song for a break



HarishMagon #RIP @rmanish1 @SukanyaVerma https://t.co/di3N4qCpQ7 pic.twitter.com/seyECwOh2r — Pavan Jha (@p1j) July 2, 2023 × Pavan Jha mourned the death of Harish and wrote, "Harish Magon – #InMemories. Will always be remembered for those cute cameos in Hindi Cinema. A graduate from FTII, he was a close friend of Gulzar's assistant Meraj and hence get to face the camera here in #Aandhi song for a break."

