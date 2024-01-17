Folk music docu series Equals featuring Ricky Kej, Warsi Brothers gets OTT premiere

EQUALS, India's first folk music documentary series is out on OTT. Created by Anahad Foundation, the 7- episodic series features Grammy and Padma Shri Awardees celebrating the spirit of songwriting. The lineup includes Ricky Kej, Warsi Brothers, Swarathma, Jumma Jogi, Faridkot, Sucharita Gupta, The Yellow Diary, Desraj Lachkani, Shadow and Light, Rina Das, Aswekeepsearching, Dulal Manki, Rasika Shekar and Prahlad Tipanya.