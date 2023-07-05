Five powerful regional narratives that challenge patriarchy fearlessly

In recent times, regional stories have amplified voices against oppression and discrimination and countered patriarchy with great success. Here is an overview of some Kannada and Telugu offerings that have unapologetically brave, inspiring, and self-willed female protagonists.



Purush



Marathi playwright Jaywant Dalvi's Purush, was adapted into a Hindi teleplay by Zee Theatre and is now available in Telugu and Kannada as well for audiences in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Starring Ashutosh Rana and Gulki Joshi, the story depicts a battle of wills between a corrupt politician and a young, idealistic girl Ambika. After a horrific gender crime, the story reveals that patriarchy comes in many shades. But as Ambika defies societal norms to fight for the dignity of every oppressed woman, the teleplay also showcases her indomitable spirit that refuses to be broken.

Helmed by Saurabh Shrivastava, Purush also features Paromita Chatterjee, Deepak Qazir, Kranti Prakash Jha, and Neha Sar. Watch this thought-provoking drama in Hindi, Kannada, or Telugu at Tata Play Theatre on the 8 July and Dish TV Rangmanch Active and D2H Rangmanch Active on 15 July.



Urvi



"Some women fear the fire. Some women become it," Director B.S Pradeep Verma’s powerfully crafted 2017 Kannada film Urvi exemplifies this idea. The film was screened at the 12th Cyprus International Film Festival and won much acclaim at home too for its refreshing theme.

The film takes us on a riveting journey with three women who find themselves trapped in difficult circumstances. These women, portrayed by Shweta Pandit, Shruthi Hariharan, and Shraddha Srinath, unite to plot revenge against a common enemy responsible for ruining their lives. What happens next is a wrenching study of the power dynamics between genders and the resilience and strength women display to just survive in a patriarchal milieu. You can watch the film on Amazon Prime Video.



Shuddhi

"The fire within us should enlighten others too!" says a fiery protagonist in Adarsh Eshwarappa's Kannada film Shuddhi. The film begins with Karlyn Smith (played by Lauren Spartano), an American visitor to Bangalore who befriends two journalists (played by Nivedhitha and Amrutha Karagada ) and then plunges the audience into a whirlpool of gender crimes and mysterious killings. A criminal is on the run and a cat and mouse game ensues between him and the three women.

The film asks what can society and lawmakers do to make women safer in a country where rape occurs every few minutes. The film also stars Shashank Purushotham and can be watched on various streaming platforms online such as Neestream.

Mahanati



This 2018 Telugu biopic became the highest-grossing female-led South Indian film at the time of its release and also fetched the National Award for Best Actress for Keerthy Suresh. The film retells the fascinating story of Savitri, a legendary actress, singer, and filmmaker who left an indelible mark on Telugu and Tamil cinema.

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film beautifully shows the rise of a young girl from a village into a cinematic icon who triumphed over trials, tribulations and immense heartbreak to carve a matchless legacy in her own right. Keerthy Suresh delivers a miraculous performance and plays Savitri with utmost grace and authenticity. Dulquer Salmaan plays Jaimini Ganeshan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays a passionate journalist who uncovers the many secrets of Savitri's life. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Ammu

Released in 2022, Telugu hit Ammu is a stunning rejoinder to domestic violence that is normalised in society and follows the story of a woman determined to bring an end to her abusive husband's reign as a police officer. Ammu is portrayed with raw emotion by Aishwarya Lekshmi who makes the audience feel both the vulnerability and the simmering rage of a battered wife.

Directed by Charukesh Sekar, the film displays the harsh realities of domestic violence and the lengths a woman may go to seek justice and protect herself. Ammu sheds light on the urgent need for a more empathetic society where the cycle of abuse can be broken once and for all. The film also stars Naveen Chandra, and Bobby Simha and can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.