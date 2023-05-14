First look of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan from Zara Hat Ke Zara Bach Ke is out!

After keeping it under wraps for a long time, the makers have finally unveiled the title of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film i.e. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Along with the title, the first look of Vicky and Sara has also been released.



The movie is helmed by director Laxman Utekar. He has also directed Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's rom-com Luka Chuppi and Mimi.



On Sunday, Vicky and Sara unveiled the first look of the movie on their respective social media handles.

The small teaser video, which is set on the romantic song, shows stills of the actors. The chemistry between the actors is adorable, it seems like they are deeply in love, which hints that the movie is going to be a romantic drama.



However, in the caption, they wrote, “Romantic? Ya dramatic? Kya lagta hai aapko, kaisi hone waali hai humari kahani? 🤔 #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke Trailer Out tomorrow.In cinemas on June 2, 2023,” the video caption reads.

The trailer of the movie will be released tomorrow. This is the first time Vicky and Sara will share the screen. Also, this will be Vicky and Sara's big theatrical release after a huge gap. Vicky's last film that hit the theatres was Bhoot: Part One: The Haunted Ship in 2020, and Sara's last film, which was released in theatres in Love Aaj Kal, respectively. However, Vicky was last seen in Sardar Udham, while Sara was last seen in Atrangi Re co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Both films were released on OTT platforms.