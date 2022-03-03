Fans are mesmerized by Aishwarya Rai's look in Mani Ratnam's 'Pooniyin Selvan'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is soon going to be back on the big screen. On Wednesday, the actress shared the first look of her character in Mani Ratnam's upcoming period drama 'Ponniyin Selvan' and the star looks absolutely gorgeous.

The actress shared a poster from the film, where she can be seen dressed in a red and gold saree and traditional jewellery.



"The golden era comes to the big screens on September 30th," the star captioned the post.

The makers also shared character posters of others in the film including Vikram, Karthi and Trisha Krishnan.



The film also features Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others. The film has been produced by Lyca Productions. The period drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's popular historical novel 'Ponniyin Selvan' (The Son Of Ponni).



The brilliant story, that revolves around the early life of prince Arulmozhi Varman, who later on went on to be known as the great Raja Raja Chozhan, is one of a kind.



Considering Aishwarya Rai has become selective with her work over the years and is rarely seen on screen, fans were truly excited to see a glimpse of her new film and flooded special media with compliments for the star.

The Original Gangster when it comes to Period Movies #AishwaryaRaiBachchan 👑❤️ pic.twitter.com/p27ePtM2ue — I love Aishwarya (@centurysum1) March 2, 2022 ×

The film has the best in business handling each of its departments. A.R. Rahman is scoring the music for this epic historical and cinematography is by Ravi Varman. National Award-winning art director Thotta Tharani is in charge of production design while Mani Ratnam`s trusted editor Sreekar Prasad is handling the editing.



'Ponniyin Selvan' will be releasing in theatres on September 30.