'Evil Dead Rise' trailer out: It's more terrifying than ever

The first trailer for ‘Evil Dead Rise’ is finally out! It is the fifth film in the series created by Sam Raimi and his collaborators in 1981.

Written and directed by Lee Cronin, the new film is set in a Los Angeles apartment building, where Ellie (Vikings’ Alyssa Sutherland) is raising her three kids when her long-absent younger sister, Beth (Prime Video series Picnic at Hanging Rock’s Lily Sullivan) shows up for a visit.

According to the official synopsis of the film, “the sisters’ reunion is cut short by the discovery of a mysterious book deep in the bowels of Ellie’s building, giving rise to flesh-possessing demons, and thrusting Beth into a primal battle for survival as she is faced with the most nightmarish version of motherhood imaginable.”

The film stars Morgan Davies, Nell Fisher, Jayden Daniels, Gabrielle Echols, Billy Reynolds-McCarthy and Tai Wano.

Watch the trailer here: