Ellen DeGeneres gets support from celebrity friends as she begins new season of her show amid controversy

Ellen DeGeneres got cheered on by some of her celebrity friends as she begann the season 18 of her show by adressing and apologising for the toxic work environment accusaation that she and her show have been embroiled on for the past few months.



In her opening monologue, which first appeared on the show’s YouTube channel and was also posted to Instagram on Monday, the chat show host took responsibility for the scandal and said, “As you may have heard, this summer there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show and then there was an investigation. I learned that things happened here that never should have happened."



“I take that very seriously and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected. I know that I'm in a position of privilege and power and I realized that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens at my show, " the 62-year-old comedian said.

DeGeneres' speech got support from celebrities like Demi Lovato, Scooter Braun, Hanna Brown and others.



"You are the person people see on tv (sic). You are kind, generous and caring. This video was a perfect representation of that. I love you Ellen," Demi Lovato said.



Scooter Braun wrote, "Beautiful words."



Musician Sam Bruno wrote, "Doesn't feel authentic AT ALL!!! feels like acting. she is an actor. feels scripted. and I've always really loved Ellen but something here feels inauthentic and forced."



Actress Ellen Woglom though had something different to say. She wriote, "Still missing the point . The environment wasn't just toxic, you were mean & abusive to staff. Crews in LA have talked about your horrible treatment for years," Woglom alleged before further claimin, "Not your producers, YOUR treatment."



In her monolgue, DeGeneres said, "This is 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show.' I am Ellen DeGeneres. My name is there, my name is there, my name is on underwear. We have had a lot of conversations over the last few weeks about the show, our workplace and what we want for the future. We have made the necessary changes and today we are starting a new chapter."